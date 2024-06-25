SportsNet Pittsburgh to Air Ten Curve Games this Season

June 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce that seven home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field and three road contests will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh during the 2024 season.

"We are excited to partner with SportsNet Pittsburgh to make our home games more accessible to fans all across Central, PA and the Northeastern United States," said Nate Bowen, General Manager of the Curve. "It is a great opportunity to reach out to a larger fan base and draw more interest from fans outside of Blair County and bring them out to the ballpark for a game. It is an excellent opportunity to expand the footprint for many of our in-stadium corporate partners who have signage throughout the stadium. This gives them the opportunity to reach a much larger audience."

SportsNet Pittsburgh is the television and streaming home of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins, in addition to other local professional and collegiate sporting events. The network is jointly owned by the Penguins and Pirates, and daily operations of the network is managed by NESN.

The first 2024 Curve game to air on SportsNet Pittsburgh will take place on Sunday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians). Four games will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh and six will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh+. The full schedule, which is subject to change, is below.

Sunday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. vs Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - SNP

Sunday, July 14 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - SNP+

Wednesday, July 31 at 12:05 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP

Thursday, August 1 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP+

Sunday, August 18 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - SNP

Wednesday, September 4 at 7:10 p.m. at Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) - SNP+

Thursday, September 5 at 7:10 p.m. at Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) - SNP+

Sunday, September 8 at 1:10 p.m. at Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) - SNP+

Wednesday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP

Thursday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - SNP+

Fans can watch games with their TV provider on SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet Pittsburgh+. Local fans can also access games via SportsNet Pittsburgh's streaming service, SNP 360, by logging in with their TV provider or subscribing directly at www.GetSNP360.com.

Broadcasters Jon Mozes and Preston Shoemaker will call the action and will be joined by former Pirate Kevin Young for select games throughout the schedule. Jon Mozes is in his 12th season calling professional baseball and fourth with the Curve after spending six seasons as a member of the broadcast team for the Trenton Thunder (Double-A, NYY). Off the diamond, Mozes is the voice of Princeton University Women's Basketball and was on the call as the Tigers secured NCAA Tournament victories in the 2021-22 and 22-23 seasons. He is also a radio and ESPN+ broadcast talent for Temple University, the University of Delaware and Rider University.

Preston Shoemaker is in his fourth season as a member of the broadcast team, serving as the team's Assistant Director of Communications. The Hollidaysburg native joined the broadcast booth in 2021 and grew up attending Curve games as a season ticket holder.

Shoemaker, who is a 2022 graduate of Penn State University, served as the Sports Director for Penn State's student radio station CommRadio for four years. He has called games for Saint Francis University, Big Ten Network+, Penn State Athletics, and more, working on a wide variety of different sports. He also serves as a rotating public address announcer at Penn State.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

