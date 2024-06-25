Ramirez and Bullpen Guide Akron to 4-3 Comeback Win

June 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Micael Ramirez homered and drove in two to back five scoreless innings from the Akron RubberDucks bullpen in a 4-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night at People's Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

After tying the game with a solo home run in the top of the fifth, Ramirez looked to put the RubberDucks ahead in the sixth. Joe Lampe opened the inning with a walk before advancing to third after back-to-back ground outs. Ramirez lined a two-out single over the second baseman's head to score Lampe and put Akron ahead 4-3.

Mound Presence

Ryan Webb got the start for Akron and worked around baserunners in each of the first two innings. The Curve were able to make their early traffic payoff in the third plating two and adding another in the fourth before the Akron lefty-hander settled to get a strikeout and pop out to end the fourth. In total, Webb tossed four innings allowing three runs while striking out five. Davis Sharpe, Tyler Thornton and Jordan Jones combined to toss three scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out three. Lenny Torres Jr. got a big strikeout to leave the bases loaded and toss a scoreless eighth. Jack Leftwich worked a perfect ninth.

Duck Tales

Joe Lampe got the Akron offense going in the top of the fourth launching a two-run home run down the line in right to tie the game 2-2. After Altoona retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth, Ramirez answered with a solo home run to left to knot the game back at 3-3.

Notebook

Lampe extended his hitting streak to seven games...Ramirez his now batting .405 with five RBI in 11 June games... Petey Halpin picked up two more hits to give him 14 in 12 games against the Curve this season...Game Time: 2:50...Attendance: 5,772.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Altoona Curve at People's Natural Gas Field on Wednesday, June 26 at 6:00 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (5-2, 2.26 ERA) will take the mound against Curve right-hander Sean Sullivan (2-5, 3.65 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

