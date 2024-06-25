Ponies Open Second Half with Series-Opening Loss to Portland

June 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-1, 35-33) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-2, in the series opener and first game of the second half on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Roman Anthony hit a two-run homer off Joander Suarez (4-5) in the third inning that put Portland up 2-0. Suarez allowed three runs over six innings in the loss, despite going at least six innings for the third time in his last four starts.

Portland (1-0, 37-33) tacked on another run in the fifth on an RBI single from Kyle Teel that made it 3-0.

Binghamton chipped away at its deficit with two runs in the fifth inning. Wyatt Young led off with a single and Matt Rudick doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs. Alex Ramírez drove in Young with a sacrifice fly and Rudick later scored on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 3-2 against Isaac Coffey (4-2).

In the eighth inning, Kristian Campbell drilled a two-run home run to extend Portland's lead to 5-2.

Trey McLoughlin pitched a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts out of the bullpen. Carlos Guzman tossed 1.2 perfect frames with one strikeout in relief.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Rudick hit two doubles and recorded his 11th multi-hit game...JT Schwartz singled and walked to extend his on-base streak to 13 games...Ryan Clifford walked twice and has now reached base in 22 of his last 23 games with Binghamton...Ramírez recorded his team-leading 32nd RBI of the season...Stanley Consuegra made his Double-A debut.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.