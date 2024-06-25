June 25, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS FALL SHORT, SQUIRRELS TAKE SERIES The Portland Sea Dogs (36-33) came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (34-35) on Sunday afternoon to complete the first half of the season. Ismael Munguia ignited the scoring for Richmond with a single in the third inning to put the Flying Squirrels on the board. Jairo Pomares worked a walk in the top of the fourth inning before a wild pitch drove in Carter Howell from third. Tyler McDonough put Portland on the board and cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single but Richmond held on to take the finale, 2-1.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Kristian Campbell enters today's game riding an eight-game hit streak. Across the last eight games, Campbell is hitting .500 (14-28) with 12 runs, one double, three homers, six RBI, seven walks, nine strikeouts, and one stolen bag. Campbell also notches a .611 OBP and .857 SLG across that span. Tyler Miller also enters today riding a six-game hit streak. Across the last six games, Miller is hitting .364 (8-22) with five runs, two doubles, two RBI, one walk, and four strikeouts. Additionally, Tyler McDonough is riding a 13-game on-base streak. McDonough is hitting .261 (12-46) with five runs, two doubles, one triple, 11 RBI, six walks, 12 strikeouts, and two stolen bags.

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland enters today with a team average of .293 in the month of June which leads all of Double-A. Portland leads the Eastern League in average while tying first in all of Double-A (.268) this season. Portland leads Double-A in doubles (162) while Montgomery ranks second (133). Portland has notched 56 doubles this month in 20 games so far.

MAYER ON FIRE Marcelo Mayer ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with 25 total after another double last Wednesday night. Mayer hit .400 across the last five games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels going 8-20 last series with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Mayer is hitting .349 in the month of June alone.

CAN'T STOP CAMPBELL Kristian Campbell is hitting .431 (28-65) in 17 games since his promotion to Double-A. In those 17 games, Campbell has scored 19 runs, while notching six doubles, one triple, three homers, 12 RBI, 11 walks, and 13 strikeouts along with two stolen bases. Campbell has had hits in 16 of his 17 games in Double-A while eight of them have been multi-hit games. He is coming off of Eastern League Player of the Week honors last week after earning the honors in his second week in Double-A. Campbell garnered the honors after his series against Reading where he hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Blaze Jordan's Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak came to an end prior to last series. Across those nineteen games, Jordan hit .363 (29-80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP. It is still the longest hit streak for an Eastern League bat this season with the second longest being Matthew Lugo's fourteen-game hit streak that lasted from April 14th-May 4th.

RECAPPING THE RUMBLE PONIES This week will mark the second of four series against Binghamton this season and first on the road against the Rumble Ponies. Portland holds a 1-5 record against Binghamton after hosting the Rumble Ponies May 7th-12th at Hadlock Field. Portland will return to Binghamton August 13th-18th before hosting Binghamton once more September 10th-15th which marks the final series of the season.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 25, 2011 - Bobby Jenks made a MLB rehab start for Portland, but the Fisher Cats cruised by the 'Dogs 9-5 in Manchester. Jenks worked one inning, allowing a hit and fanned one. Chih-Hsien Chiang blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning off Robert Ray.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in the series opener in what will mark his tenth start of the season and 13th appearance of the season. Coffey last pitched on June 16th against Reading where he tossed 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings allowing one walk while striking out four out of the bullpen. Coffey has faced Binghamton once this season on May 11th where he tossed 4.0 innings to start allowing one run on one hit while walking five and striking out six. He held Binghamton to a .198 average against him.

