Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Erie

Harrisburg Senators (0-0) vs Erie SeaWolves (0-0)

RH Rodney Theophile vs RH Wilkel Hernandez

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game one of their six-game series today at UPMC Park in Erie. It's the fourth meeting between the teams, and the Senators lead the season series eight games to seven. This series is the final meeting between the teams this season. Erie finished the first half in first place in the division, one game ahead of Harrisburg.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 3-2 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Hartford scored all the runs they needed with three runs in the 1st inning. The Senators scored single runs in the 5th and 7th innings to make it a one-run game but fell short. The Senators finished the first half of the season in second place in the Southwest.

ON THE HILL : Today's starting pitcher Rodney Theophile is making his AA debut tonight. Theophile this season posted a 3-4 record and 4.44 ERA in 11 starts for High-A Wilmington. In his last start on June 18th, he struck out a season-high 10 batters in six innings of work against Aberdeen, which was the second time he struck out 10 batters in his career. This season he has struck out 54 in 50.2 innings. In each of his last two starts he has thrown six innings, including a one-hit shutout performance two starts ago against Jersey Shore.

PINCKNEY PERSISTS : By going 3-for-5 Sunday, Andrew Pinckney recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season. Pinckney has recorded a hit in nine of the last 12 games for a total of 13 hits over that span. His season total of 70 hits are tied for the fourth-most in the EL.

DÉRMIS' DEFENSE : Dérmis Garcia has anchored the infield with confidence at first base. Garcia has played 32 consecutive errorless games - 30 games at first base and two in left field. In those 30 games at first base, Garcia has helped to turn 21 double plays.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is T3rd in HRs (12) and Dérmis Garcia is T8th in HRs (10)... Andrew Pinckney is T4th in hits (70) and 5th in SBs (16)... on the pitching side Kyle Luckham is 3rd in innings pitched (76.2)... Holden Powell is T3rd in holds (5) and Garvin Alston and Tyler Schoff are T8th in holds (4).

ALUMNI WATCH: Brad Lord allowed two runs in five innings and earned the win in his first AAA start as Rochester defeated Syracuse 3-2 Sunday.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 27 active players. They've had 43 players appear in a game this season. The roster includes the following MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects... #3 INF Brady House ; #4 Yohandy Morales ; #7 Daylen Lile ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III ; #16 Andrew Pinckney ; # 20 RHP Cole Henry (IL) ; #21 C Israel Pineda; #24 Dustin Saenz (IL); #27 Andry Lara and #28 Marquis Grissom.

Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2024

