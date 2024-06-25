Late Scoring Lifts Senators in 10

June 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators rallied to defeat the Erie SeaWolves 6-4 in 10 innings Tuesday evening at UPMC Park. The game was gridlocked 0-0 going into the bottom of the 6th and was tied 1-1 going to the bottom of the 7th. Erie retook a 3-1 lead with two runs in the bottom of the 7th, but again the Senators answered with two runs in the top of the 8th to tie the game 3-3. In the top of the 10th inning the Senators plated three runs to break the tie and take a 6-3 lead. Erie kept it close with a run in the bottom of the 10th to make it 6-4 but they couldn't complete the comeback.

THE BIG PLAY

After Daylen Lile put the Senators on top 4-3 in the 10th inning, a wild pitch to Trey Harris allowed Andrew Pinckney to score an insurance run to make it a 5-3 game.

FILIBUSTERS

Rodney Theophile threw five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits in his AA debut... Dérmis Garcia and Brady House each hit game-tying home runs; Garcia's homer was his 11th of the season and House's was his 13th... In the 10th inning Daylen Lile drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Trey Harris drove in a run on a double... Todd Peterson and Holden Powell each threw a scoreless inning in relief... Holden Powell earned his second win and Carlos Romero earned his second save... Each team had just one hit with runners in scoring position... The Senators grounded into three double plays... The Senators are 5-7 in extra-inning games.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game two of their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at UPMC Park. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 12:50 p.m.

