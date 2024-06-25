Baysox Suffer Sixth Straight Loss to Open Second Half in Reading

READING, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, extended its season-long losing streak to six games with an 8-4 defeat to the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday night.

Reading (1-0, 32-37) hit three home runs on Tuesday night, beginning with a two-run home run to Eastern League RBI leader Carson Taylor in the first inning, who drove in three runs on the night. After RBI singles from Ethan Wilson in the second and Trevor Schwecke in the third off Bowie starting right-hander Trace Bright (L, 0-8), Taylor singled in another run to make it 5-0 Fightin' Phils through five innings.

Bright lasted 3.2 innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits across two walks and five strikeouts in the loss.

Bowie (0-1, 32-37) collected its first run of the game on a solo homer by Samuel Basallo in the sixth inning off Reading starting left-hander Lachlan Wells (W, 3-5) that traveled 376 feet at an exit velocity of 104 mph. The Orioles No. 2 prospect tallied two hits on the night and has a team-leading 20 multi-hit games on the season.

The Baysox inched a couple runs closer after a two-run homer by Ryan Higgins in the seventh. After hitting his first Double-A homer on Saturday, Higgins now has two homers in his last three games.

The Fightin' Phils put the game out of reach in the seventh and eighth innings after Caleb Ricketts and Robert Moore both homered off right-handed reliever Ryan Long to make it 8-3 Reading.

Matthew Etzel smacked his first Double-A homer with an opposite field solo shot in the ninth and Frederick Bencosme increased his hit streak to 10 games with a single in the fourth innings, which is tied for the longest hit streak on the team.

Bowie continues its six-game series against Reading on Wednesday night. RHP Kyle Brnovich (4-2, 3.91 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against LHP Matt Osterberg (1-4, 6.09 ERA) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Monday, July 1 at 6:35 pm against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, a three-game series from July 1 through July 3.

Promotions include Kids Cheer Free on Monday with the purchase of a full price box seat ticket. Tuesday is Military Appreciation Night with a half-priced box seat ticket to those with proof of military service. Wednesday is an Independence Day Celebration with the biggest fireworks show of the season. Baysox Game Worn 4th of July jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Promise Land Farm.

