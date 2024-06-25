U.S. Navy Blue Angels to Make Special Appearance on July 3 at Rumble Ponies Game

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are pleased to announce that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be making a special appearance at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday, July 3 during the Rumble Ponies' game against the Hartford Yard Goats.

The Blue Angels will be signing autographs from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. down the right-field line near the "Rumbletown" entrance. The Blue Angels will also have commemorative photos to sign for fans. Both the autograph signing and photo are included in the purchase of a ticket to the game, at no additional cost to the public.

The Blue Angels will also be performing at the Greater Binghamton Air Show in Johnson City from July 6-7. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the United States Navy and Marine Corps to audiences both at home and abroad showcasing the excitement, precision, and power of naval aviation.

There will also be special "Bing, Bang, Boom" fireworks presented by Miller Auto Team following the game ahead of the 4th of July. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.bingrp.com, calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

