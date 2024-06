Harrison Fires Six Scoreless, Cats Take Hartford Opener

June 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, CT- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-0, 31-38) handled the Hartford Yard Goats (0-1, 38-31) at Dunkin' Park Tuesday, 8-2. Fisher Cats manager Cesar Martin earned his 204th win with New Hampshire, which ties former Cats boss (and current Yard Goats manager) Bobby Meachem for the most in New Hampshire franchise history.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison (W, 3-4) delivered six scoreless frames and struck out four and allowed two hits. Tuesday marked Harrison's second quality start against the Yard Goats this season; his first came on May 19, where he allowed one run over six innings. Harrison's season ERA against Hartford is 1.59.

Run support came before Harrison even toed the rubber, as leadoff batter Ryan McCarty clobbered the second Carson Palmquist (L, 4-3) pitch over the center-field fence for his fourth homer of the year. Shortstop Josh Kasevich and third baseman Alex De Jesus bopped back-to-back singles, and first baseman Rainer Nuñez walked. The next batter, catcher Zach Britton, drilled a two-run double which scored Kasevich and De Jesus, then left fielder Devonte Brown tripled to score Nuñez and Britton. After the first inning, New Hampshire led 5-0, an advantage which would prove insurmountable.

The Cats plated another run in the top of the fifth, as Nuñez plated McCarty with a pull-side single to make it 6-0.

New Hampshire added a two-piece in the seventh, with consecutive RBI singles from Nuñez and Cade Doughty with two outs. Doughty joined the New Hampshire roster Tuesday after beginning the season on a rehab assignment with the Low-A Dunedin Blue Jays. The LSU product recorded his first Double-A hit with a line drive to center field to improve the Fisher Cats' lead to 8-0.

Right-handed relievers Braydon Fisher and Juan Nuñez cleaned up the final three innings on the mound. Hartford scored one run in the eighth and one in the ninth.

New Hampshire and Hartford continue their series on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. New Hampshire LHP Adam Macko (5-2, 3.76 ERA) opposes Hartford's Andrew Quezada (3-2, 2.96 ERA) with a 7:10 PM EDT first pitch.

After nine games in nine days on the road to start the second half, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium for three games Independence Day weekend, July 4-6, against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Atlas Fireworks follow the conclusion of each contest.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

