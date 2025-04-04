Rosier Blasts Grand Slam in Sea Dogs' Opening Night Win

April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-0) won in grand fashion on Opening Day 14-6 over the Reading Fightin Phils (0-1). It was the first time the Sea Dogs have won on Opening Day on the road since 2016 when they also beat the Fightin Phils, 3-1.

Corey Rosier blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning to put Portland ahead, 7-5. It was the first grand slam hit by a Sea Dog on Opening Day since David Hamilton in 2022. RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-0, 6.75 ERA) made his Double-A debut tossing 4.0 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Fightins struck first after capitalizing on a fielding error by Sea Dogs' shortstop Mikey Romero. An RBI single by Caleb Ricketts extended the lead, 2-0.

The Sea Dogs plated their first run in the top of the third inning. With Allan Castro at first and Mikey Romero at third, Castro attempted to steal second, but was thrown out. Romero took advantage of the thrown down to second base and scored, putting Portland on the board, 2-1.

Aidan Miller blasted his first homer of the season to leadoff the bottom of the fifth inning. An RBI single by Hendry Mendez and fielder's choice plated two more runs, and Reading led 5-1.

Portland would then explode with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Max Ferguson hit an RBI single to right field. Mark Kolozsvary was hit-by-a-pitch to bring home another run, Rosier then blasted a grand slam to put the Sea Dogs on top, 7-5. Mikey Romero went back-to-back with Rosier smashing his first homer of the year to right field and the Sea Dogs led, 8-5.

The Sea Dogs plated three more runs in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run double by Romero and sacrifice fly by Rosier.

In the top of the ninth inning, Portland worked two more bases loaded walks followed by an RBI double by Caden Rose and the Sea Dogs held on to win, 14-6.

RHP Wyatt Olds (1-0, 6.00 ERA) earned the win pitching 3.0 innings in relief allowing two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out three. RHP Travis Kuhn (0-1, 27.00 ERA) was given the loss allowing three runs in 1.0 inning while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow, Saturday, April 5th at 5:45pm. RHP David Sandlin (NR) will start for Portland while Reading will send RHP Gabe Mosser to the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.