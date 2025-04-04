Senators Drop 2025 Opener to Erie
April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators scored first but couldn't plate another run and went on to fall to the Erie SeaWolves 5-1 Friday night at UPMC Park in Erie. The Senators plated a run in the third inning, but Erie tallied four in the fourth and tacked on a fifth run in the sixth for the win in both team's season openers.
THE BIG PLAY
Erie tallied four runs in the fourth inning on three consecutive hits and a fielder's choice.
FILIBUSTERS
The Senators had four hits, three of them doubles by Donta' Williams, JT Arruda and Cayden Wallace.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game two of their three-game series Saturday at 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park in Erie. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 1:20 p.m.
