Baysox Complete Comeback to Win Season Opener

April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







ALTOONA, PA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, completed a late comeback to defeat the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a 3-2 victory at Peoples Natural Gas Field in the season opener on Friday night.

After trailing 2-0 through six innings, Chesapeake (1-0) scored a run each in the final three frames and the bullpen threw five shutout innings to come away with the win.

The Baysox scored their first run of the season on a bases loaded walk drawn by Enrique Bradfield Jr. in the seventh. The Orioles No. 3 prospect collected the first Chesapeake hit of the season with a first inning single, drew two walks and made a diving catch in the eighth in his season debut.

In the eighth, Reed Trimble tied the score at two on an RBI groundout to the pitcher Cristofer Melendez after he walked three batters in the frame.

Chesapeake took its first and only lead of the game in the ninth on an opposite field solo homer from newcomer Jeremiah Jackson off left-hander Cy Nielson (L, 0-1). Jackson smacked 19 homers last season for Binghamton, which led the Rumble Ponies offense.

Right-handers Dylan Coleman, Gerald Ogando, Daniel Lloyd (W, 1-0) and Keagan Gillies (S, 1) combined for five shutout innings of relief. Gillies stranded the tying run at third in the ninth with a strikeout of Sammy Siani to secure Chesapeake's first win of the season.

Altoona (0-1) grabbed a 2-0 lead after the first two innings on a first inning bases loaded walk drawn by Jack Brannigan and a solo homer by Brendan Dixon off Chesapeake starting right-hander Alex Pham.

The Orioles No. 29 prospect issued three first inning walks but eventually settled in to deliver five strikeouts in four innings while allowing two runs on three hits over four walks in a no decision. Pham struck out the third-most batters in the Eastern League and the sixth-most in Double-A last season with 138 strikeouts.

Chesapeake continues its three-game road trip against Altoona tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Zach Fruit gets the start for Chesapeake against RHP Wilber Dotel for Altoona.

Chesapeake's home opener at Prince George's Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

