Karros Walk-Off Home Run Leads Yard Goats to Victory

April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Kyle Karros homered twice, including a solo walk-off shot that lifted the Yard Goats to a 5-4 victory over the Somerset Patriots in front of a sellout crowd (6,563) on Opening Day of the 2025 season. The game was tied entering the bottom of the ninth, before Kyle Karros smashed his second home run to left, helping Hartford win its first game of the 2025 season. Right-hander Gabriel Hughes pitched four perfect innings, retiring twelve consecutive batters and striking out three in his first start for the Yard Goats since 2023.

Yard Goats starter Gabriel Hughes retired twelve consecutive batters while striking out three, including two of the first three batters he faced. Hughes made his first start for the Yard Goats since July 9th, 2023 after missing the duration of the 2024 season with an injury.

In his first Hartford at-bat, Kyle Karros crushed his first Double-A home run to right field off Somerset starter Cam Schlittler in the bottom of the first, giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Somerset scored off Hartford reliever Victor Juarez when Jake Gatewood hit a two-RBI single into center field that scored Garrett Martin and Alexander Vargas, giving Somerset a 2-1 lead.

In the seventh inning, the Patriots scored twice, extending their lead. First, Max Burt hit a sac-fly to right field that scored Dylan Jasso, making the score 3-1. Then, Jake Gatewood hit an RBI-single into center field that scored Tyler Hardman, making it a 4-1 ballgame.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kyle Karros scored on a passed ball, making it 4-2, before Jose Torres smacked a two-RBI single into left field that scored Juan Guerrero and Dyan Jorge, tying the game at 4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Kyle Karros smashed a walk-off solo home run to left field, his second of the game, that gave the Yard Goats a 5-4 win.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the New York Yankees affiliate Somerset Patriots on Saturday afternoon April 5th (1:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Bark in the Park Day!! LHP Mason Albright will get the start for the Yard Goats. The game will be televised live on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

