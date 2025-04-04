Fightin Phils Drop Season Opener to Sea Dogs

April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (0-1) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (1-0) 14-6 during the first game of their season opening series.

The Fightin Phils were off to a hot start in the bottom of the first inning when Trent Farquhar scored after a fielding error by Portland's Mikey Romero. Caleb Ricketts followed with an RBI single putting the Fightin Phils up 2-0.

The Sea Dogs responded in the top of the second inning with a run scored by Mikey Romero, making it 2-1.

The Fightin Phils tacked three runs on in the bottom of the fifth inning. Aidan Miller stepped up and hit his first Double-A home run. His run was followed by a double from Leandro Pineda who then scored off an RBI single from Hendry Mendez. Finally, Caleb Ricketts grounded a force out to score Keaton Anthony putting the Fightin Phils up 5-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, Jhostynxon Garcia of the Sea Dogs singled and, after multiple walks, scored on an RBI single from Max Ferguson. Another walk due to a hit batter scored Blaze Jordan. Corey Rosier then hit a grand slam to right field. Back-to-back home runs occurred when Mikey Romero stepped up after Rosier, giving the Sea Dogs a lead of 8-5.

The Fightin Phils were unable to respond once they took over at the bottom of the sixth. Portland quickly found themselves with the bases loaded early into the top of the seventh inning. A sac fly from Corey Rosier scored Max Ferguson and an RBI double from Mikey Romero added to Portland's lead making it 11-5.

The Fightin Phils did respond with a run scored late in the bottom of the seventh after a ground out from Andrick Nava got Hendry Mendez home. The run was not enough as by the end of the seventh inning the score read 11-6 with the Sea Dogs still holding strong to the lead.

Portland extended their lead by three in the top of the ninth making the final score 14-6 with Wyatt Olds (1-0) walking away with the win.

Nevertheless, it was still a momentous night for Aidan Miller who hit his first Double-A home run and Caleb Ricketts came away with two RBI.

