Baysox Swipe Opening Day Win from Curve

April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Brenden Dixon swatted a solo homer and the Curve drew seven walks, but dropped their Opening Day matchup with the Chesapeake Baysox, 3-2, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve used three walks and a single to pick up the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning. Jack Brannigan drew a bases loaded walk to get Altoona on the board against Chesapeake starter Alex Pham. Dixon's solo blast in the second inning staked starter Hunter Barco to a 2-0 advantage.

Barco tossed four scoreless frames to begin his 2025 season, scattering six baserunners, and struck out three on just 52 pitches, 36 strikes. Nick Dombkowski followed for the Curve with two scoreless innings of relief and departed after issuing a walk and a single to start the seventh inning as the Baysox mounted their rally.

Chesapeake used four walks issued by Cristofer Melendez in the eighth inning to draw even on an RBI groundout from Reed Trimble. The Baysox took the lead in the top of the ninth against Cy Nielson when Jeremiah Jackson hit a go-ahead solo homer to lead off the frame. Jackson's solo shot snuck inside the right field foul pole to take a 3-2 lead.

The Curve nearly responded in the bottom of the ninth when Dixon singled to start the ninth, stole second and advanced to third on Mitch Jebb 's groundout. However, Chesapeake's Keegan Gillies struck out Sammy Siani with the tying run on third to end the ballgame.

The Curve continue their series to open the 2025 season with the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday evening at 4:00 p.m. Altoona sends RHP Wilber Dotel to the mound with Akron slated to start RHP Zach Fruit.

