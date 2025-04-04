RubberDucks Announce Multi-Million Dollar Videoboard Upgrade at Canal Park

April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the completion of a multi-million dollar videoboard upgrade to improve fan experience for the 2025 season.

The Canal Park videoboard project was privately funded by Fast Forward Sports Group as part of the more than $14 million of private investments into Canal Park the club has made since Ken Babby took over as owner following the 2012 season. In total, five new Daktronics LED boards were installed around the ballpark as part of this project.

The all digital main board in right-center field is 41 feet tall by 67 feet wide. It will replace the previous board that was installed prior to the 2013 season. The new board is the tallest videoboard in Minor League Baseball (by LED length) and second largest videoboard in the Eastern League. The ribbon board in left-center field is double the height of its predecessor at 12 feet high by 54 feet wide.

In addition to the two outfield boards, two new Daktronics LED boards were installed down the first and third baselines to replace the original to Canal Park line score boards, and a new Daktronics LED marquee board was installed facing State Street outside of the ballpark.

"We are constantly looking for ways to put our fans first," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "The new videoboard project increases our digital footprint by more than 200% and brings our game day experience to the next level for fans of all ages. Thanks to a tremendous partnership with the City of Akron and Mayor Shammas Malik we are excited to show off the newly renovated concourse level restrooms."

In addition to the new videoboards, the RubberDucks and the City of Akron also teamed up this offseason on a total renovation of the concourse restrooms. During this renovation, all concourse restrooms at Canal Park received new epoxy flooring, painted walls and LED lights as well as brand new sinks, hand dryers and partitions.

"Canal Park and the Akron RubberDucks have become such a big piece of our downtown corridor and we're proud to help support upgrades to the stadium to provide high quality experiences for everyone visiting the ballpark," said Mayor Shammas Malik.

The RubberDucks home opener at Canal Park is on Tuesday, April 8 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Season tickets, flex ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

