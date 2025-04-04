Binghamton Pitchers Dominate in Season-Opening Win

April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-0) used dominant pitching to defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 3-1, in the season opener at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night.

Binghamton's four pitchers combined to allow just three hits, one unearned run and zero earned runs.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (1-0) started for Binghamton and struck out seven batters over five scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. He allowed just two hits and two walks. He began the start with 4.1 hitless frames.

Left-hander Daniel Juarez recorded one strikeout and allowed one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings in relief. Right-hander Trey McLoughlin followed with 1.2 perfect innings with three strikeouts, including striking out the side in the eighth inning. Right-hander TJ Shook earned his first save of the season and allowed one unearned run with one strikeout over one inning of work.

Binghamton got on the board in the fourth inning. Designated hitter Nick Lorusso drilled a two-run double to left-center against right-hander CJ Van Eyk (0-1), which made it 2-0. Van Eyk started the game for New Hampshire (0-1) and retired the first 10 batters that he faced, before issuing back-to-back walks to center fielder Nick Morabito and first baseman Ryan Clifford and the two-run double to Lorusso.

In the sixth inning, Clifford led off with a walk and later stole second base with two outs. Right fielder Alex Ramírez then drove in Clifford with a two-out RBI double that put Binghamton up 3-0.

In the bottom of the ninth, designated hitter Yohendrick Piñango drew a walk and later scored on an error with two outs in the frame. It cut the Fisher Cats' deficit to 3-1. Shook struck out catcher Jacob Sharp to end the game and strand the potential-tying runs on base.

The Rumble Ponies continue their season-opening series against the Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Shortstop Jett Williams doubled in the fifth inning, which marked his first hit of the season...Lorusso, Williams, and Ramírez each recorded a double...Clifford, Ramírez, and Omar De Los Santos each recorded a stolen base...Ramírez recorded a multi-hit game...William Lugo singled in the fifth inning, which was his first Double-A hit...Wenninger, Morabito and Lugo made their Double-A debuts.

