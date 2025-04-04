April 4, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

READY TO ROLL DAY ONE The Sea Dogs will kick off the 2025 season on the road agains the Reading Fightin Phils this evening. It is the first time the Sea Dogs have opened on the road since 2019 when they last 4-0 to Reading on Opening Day. Portland's last Opening Day win on the road came in 2016 with a 3-1 victory over the Fightin Phils. In their last five Opening Days, the Sea Dogs are 2-3 and have been outscored 27-20. Portland's last Opening Day victory was in 2023 with a 7-5 win over Binghamton. Four former Sea Dogs from that lineup have gone on to play in the big leagues; Nick Yorke, Ceddanne Rafaela, Niko Kavadas and Christian Koss.

WHERE IS EVERYONE FROM The Sea Dogs have players from three different countries; USA, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. In the United States, there are players from 11 different states, including five from Florida. Six players were born in the Dominican Republic.

LET'S TALK PROSPECTS Portland's highest rated prospect, Jhostynxon Garcia, checks in at No. 6 on MLB.com's list. Garcia split time across three levels in 2024 and led all Boston farmhands in homeruns (23), a new career high. "The Password" also set career highs in most other offensive categories, including: hits (118), doubles (24), runs (78), RBI (66), AVG (.286) and SLG (.526). Joining Garcia in the Top 10 of the prospect list are David Sandlin (No.9) and Connelly Early (No.10). Currently ranked as the No.2 pitching prospect in the organization, Sandlin also boasts the best slider in the Red Sox farm system according to Baseball America. After one start in Single-A Salem, Early made 23 starts between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. Mikey Romero (No.11), Allan Castro (No.22) and Yordanny Monegro (No.23) are also among the organization's highest rated players on the Opening Day roster.

NEW NAME, SAME SEA DOGS In October, it was announced that the Portland Sea Dogs and Delta Dental entered into a multi-year naming rights partnership with Delta Dental that will rename the ballpark to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. As part of the partnership, Delta Dental will donate 20 general admission tickets to each of the Sea Dogs' 69 regular season home games to a local non-profit or youth organization as part of the Building Communities program. Delta Dental will also continue its "Brush and Floss Challenge" with the Sea Dogs, which rewards kids with a complimentary Sea Dogs ticket for brushing and flossing on a regular basis.

WHERE DO WE STAND Double-A baseball gets underway today across the Eastern League. The Altoona Curve host the Chesapeake Baysox for the first game of the night at 6pm, the Harrisburg Senators visit the Erie SeaWolves for a 6:05pm first pitch. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies take on the Fisher Cats in New Hampshire and the Akron RubberDucks face the Richmond Flying Squirrels both at 6:45pm. The final Eastern League game starts at 7:10pm when the Hartford Yard Goats host the Somerset Patriots.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 4, 2008 - The Sea Dogs and Rock Cats played one inning on opening night before a power outage at New Britain Stadium delayed the game 23 minutes. Justin Masterson made the start for Portland and worked four scoreless frames.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Tyler Uberstine is this year's Opening Day starter for the Sea Dogs. His last outing was on September 4, 2024 with the Greenville Drive. He tossed 1.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking two. It was his third appearance of the season after returning from Tommy John surgery. Following last season, pitched in 7 games for Mesa in the Arizona Fall League (8.2 IP, 3 ER, 13 H, 7 SO, 6 BB).

