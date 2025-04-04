SeaWolves Beat Senators for Seventh-Straight Opening Day Win
April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves kicked off the 2025 season with a 5-1 win over Harrisburg. Erie won on Opening Day for the seventh consecutive season.
Tigers No. 12 prospect Troy Melton took the start for Erie and worked around a one-out double by Donta' Williams in the first inning. In the third, he allowed a one-out double to J.T. Arruda. Arruda scored an unearned run when Daylen Lile reached on a fielding error by Max Anderson, giving the Senators a 1-0 lead.
After leaving the bases loaded in the third inning, the SeaWolves broke through in the fourth against Senators starter Kyle Luckham. Justice Bigbie led off the inning with a double. Jake Holton walked and Chris Meyers singled to load the bases. Roberto Campos then reached on a fielder's choice grounder which retired Meyers but scored Bigbie to tie the game. Jim Jarvis' second hit of the game drove home Holton to give Erie a 2-1 lead. Ben Malgeri then doubled home Campos to make it 3-1. Trei Cruz's grounder to Arruda at second base scored Jarvis when he beat the throw to home plate, making it 4-1.
Melton finished four strong innings. He allowed two hits and just an unearned run. Melton did not walk a batter and struck out five.
Erie added on a run against reliever Ivan Armstrong in the sixth. Ben Malgeri, who finished a home run shy of the cycle, tripled with one out. He scored on a wild pitch, making it 5-1.
Tigers No. 19 prospect Joseph Montalvo made his Double-A debut with a scoreless fifth inning. RJ Petit, Andrew Magno, and Tim Naughton finished out the Erie win with scoreless relief.
Petit (1-0) earned the win in relief over Luckham (0-1).
Tigers No. 5 prospect Thayron Liranzo and No. 22 prospect Roberto Campos made their Double-A debuts and went hitless, though Liranzo drew one of eight Erie walks and Campos had an RBI.
The three-game season-opening series continues on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. Tigers No. 9 prospect Jadem Hamm pitches for Erie in his Double-A debut against left-hander Dustin Saenz.
