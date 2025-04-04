Ducks Strike Squirrels Early, Win 7-4 Opener

April 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron right-hander Tommy Mace worked five innings of one-run ball, while second baseman Travis Bazzana and first baseman C.J. Kayfus each had two hits, and designated hitter Jorge Burgos hit a two-run home run in a 7-4 season-opening victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond Friday night.

Turning Point

Akron grabbed the lead for good in the first inning against left-hander John Michael Bertrand. Catcher Cooper Ingle singled to left field with one out, left fielder Joe Lampe walked, and third baseman Dayan Frías drove in both with a double to left field for a 2-0 RubberDucks lead.

Mound Presence

Mace walked the first batter he faced, center fielder Carter Howell, who advanced to third base on a one-out single by designated hitter Jairo Pomares and scored on a groundout. Mace allowed hits in each of the first four innings and two walks in the fifth but did not allow another run. He scattered four hits and four walks with four strikeouts in five innings. Right-hander Zach Jacobs was perfect with three strikeouts in a two-inning Double-A debut. Left-hander Shawn Rapp yielded a hit batter and two hits, leading to three runs - two earned - in one inning. Right-hander Zane Morehouse walked the first batter of the ninth inning before retiring the next three for the save.

Duck Tales

Akron added to its lead by scoring in each of the middle three innings. In the fourth, Burgos was hit by a Bertrand pitch, and right fielder Guy Lipscomb reached on a fielder's choice. Right-hander Evan Gates walked shortstop Alex Mooney, and Bazzana chopped a single to a center field for his first Double-A hit and RBI. In the fifth, Frías drew a two-out walk ahead of a Burgos home run. In the sixth, center fielder Jake Fox walked, Bazzana singled, Ingle walked, and Kayfus grounded a two-run single to center field to make it 7-1.

Notebook

Akron's first five runs scored on two-out hits...The RubberDucks won their Opening Night game for the first time since 2021 and did so on the road for the first time since 2016...The seven runs were Akron's most in an opener since scoring seven in 2017...Burgos' homer was Akron's first in a season opener since Oscar González hit a game-winning walk-off home run on Opening Night at Canal Park in 2021...Bazzana stole two bases in a game for the first time professionally...Game Time: 3:01...Attendance: 9,810.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at The Diamond. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Manuel Mercedes. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

