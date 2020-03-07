Turtle Power: Lang's Overtime Winner Lifts IceMen over Gladiators

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Chase Lang's goal just 55-seconds into overtime lifted the Jacksonville Icemen to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators in front of an announced crowd of 7,008 at Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday evening. Sporting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jerseys, the Icemen won their fifth consecutive game decided in overtime. With the win, the Icemen gained some ground on several teams ahead of them in the South Division playoff race.

Throughout the past couple of weeks, Icemen forward John Albert has been the key set up man for several Mike Hedden goals. However, Hedden returned the favor at 13:22 of the opening period when he fed a puck from behind the net to Albert at the low slot. Albert immediately connected with a shot that clipped past goaltender Sean Bonar for the game's first goal.

Atlanta's Zach Malatesta knotted up the game at one on a great individual effort. Malatesta deked around an Icemen defender on his way to the Jacksonville net and made a second deke to the backhanded to slip a shot through the five-hole of Icemen netminder Adam Carlson.

The Icemen controlled the tempo in the second period, but Bonar continued to turn aside several quality scoring opportunities. The Icemen finally broke through with nearly a minute remaining in the period, when Adam Dauda tipped and redirected a Bobby Lynch shot from the circle to give Jacksonville a 2-1 edge at the second break.

The Gladiators netted the tying tally with eight minutes remaining in regulation on a tipped shot of their own. Malatesta delivered a shot from the point that was redirected into the net by Eric Neiley standing in the slot. Neiley's 24th goal of the season eventually forced overtime.

In the extra session, Jacksonville's Wacey Rabbit saucered a pass up the ice to create a 2-on-1 rush led by Chase Lang. Lang skated to the left wing circle and called his own number, wristing a shot over the glove of Bonar to seal the 3-2 overtime victory.

