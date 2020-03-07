Mavs Defeated by Wichita Saturday Night, 4-1
March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 4-1 Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mason Morelli netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Sunday afternoon against the Wichita Thunder at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 4:05 p.m.
First Period
-Wichita goal: Jason Salvaggio (15) at 15:16. Assisted by Stefan Fournier.
-Wichita goal: Peter Crinella (18) at 18:53. Assisted by Jay Dickman and Billy Exell.
-Shots: KC 9, WIC 13
Second Period
-Wichita goal: Jay Dickman (3) at 0:38. Assisted by Peter Crinella and Billy Exell.
-Wichita goal: Stefan Fournier (23) at 7:20. Assisted by Beau Starrett and Jason Salvaggio.
-Shots: KC 7, WIC 17
Third Period
-Kansas City goal: Mason Morelli (4) at 15:27. Assisted by Zach Osburn and Justin Woods.
-Shots: KC 19, WIC 5
Notes & Streaks
-Mason Morelli has four points in consecutive games on two goals and two assists.
-The Mavericks went one-for-seven on the power play and two-for-four on the penalty kill.
The Mavericks face-off against the Wichita Thunder Sunday afternoon at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is at 4:05 p.m.
