Houser Dominant Again with Second-Straight Shutout Win

March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (38-16-7-1) earned their second-straight shutout win, 1-0, over the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. Forward Jesse Schultz scored the lone goal for Cincinnati, while goaltender Michael Houser steered aside all 24 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the weekend.

After a scoreless opening period, Cincinnati broke through 12:07 into the second when defenseman Frank Hora sent a pass from below the goal line to Schultz at the bottom of the left circle, and he snapped in a shot to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

The 1-0 Cyclones lead held up throughout the remainder of the second, and in the third the teams traded offensive chances, with Cincinnati outshooting Toledo, 12-10, in the period. The Cyclones withstood a barrage of shots, including several while facing the extra attacker in the waning second, and Houser and the 'Clones held on for the 1-0 win.

Cincinnati outshot the Walleye, 29-24, on the evening, while the penalty kill was perfect on all four chances. The Cyclones head to Toledo on Wednesday night to begin a stretch of seven-straight on the road. Face-off is set for 7:15pm ET.

