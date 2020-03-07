Houser Dominant Again with Second-Straight Shutout Win
March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (38-16-7-1) earned their second-straight shutout win, 1-0, over the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. Forward Jesse Schultz scored the lone goal for Cincinnati, while goaltender Michael Houser steered aside all 24 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the weekend.
After a scoreless opening period, Cincinnati broke through 12:07 into the second when defenseman Frank Hora sent a pass from below the goal line to Schultz at the bottom of the left circle, and he snapped in a shot to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.
The 1-0 Cyclones lead held up throughout the remainder of the second, and in the third the teams traded offensive chances, with Cincinnati outshooting Toledo, 12-10, in the period. The Cyclones withstood a barrage of shots, including several while facing the extra attacker in the waning second, and Houser and the 'Clones held on for the 1-0 win.
Cincinnati outshot the Walleye, 29-24, on the evening, while the penalty kill was perfect on all four chances. The Cyclones head to Toledo on Wednesday night to begin a stretch of seven-straight on the road. Face-off is set for 7:15pm ET.
The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 7, 2020
- Oilers Double up Americans in Road Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Wings Jump out to Early Lead, Fall in Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo Wings
- Larsson Shines as Walleye Drop Defensive Struggle to Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Mavs Defeated by Wichita Saturday Night, 4-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Opens Weekend Set vs. KC with 4-1 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Turtle Power: Lang's Overtime Winner Lifts IceMen over Gladiators - Jacksonville IceMen
- "Skunk Apes" End Greenville's Winning Streak - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Houser Dominant Again with Second-Straight Shutout Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Royals Clinch Berth in 2020 Kelly Cup Playoffs with 5-2 Win - Reading Royals
- Railers Strikeout in 5-2 Loss on WooSox Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Sunk by Third Period Surge in St. John's - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Double up the Thunder 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Patrick McCarron Returned from Loan to AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Statement Regarding Scheduled Kelly Cup Appearance - Idaho Steelheads
- Preview: Florida Closes Three-Game Week against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 7 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Gladiators at IceMen, March 7, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Soderlund Reassigned to the IceHogs - Indy Fuel
- Royals Visit Worcester with Magic Number at 3 - Reading Royals
- Rush Defeats Grizzlies 5-4 in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Win Eight-Straight in Wild 4-1 Victory over Stingrays - Idaho Steelheads
- Rays Drop Physical Affair in Boise - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.