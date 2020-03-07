"Skunk Apes" End Greenville's Winning Streak

ESTERO, Fla. - Greenville scored the first goal, but the Florida Everblades, going by the "Skunk Apes" moniker for a night, scored four unanswered goals to get the comeback win 4-1 on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Florida struck for three goals in the second period, all unanswered, that followed up a Greenville goal in the latter stages of the first period. The surge came after the conclusion of a 5-on-3 power play for the Swamp Rabbits, which proved unsuccessful, even after multiple chances.

With Luke Ripley in the box for hooking, the 'Blades struck. Hunter Garlent spotted Cody Sol at the right circle, and his one-timer hit the back of the net to give Florida the lead they would never give up.

Justin Auger added on with a goal at the 17:36 mark of the second period to extend the lead to two.

Greenville started the game off on the right foot, outshooting the Everblades 13-6 in the first period, and outscoring them 1-0. It started with hard work in the offensive zone, and they were rewarded late.

Liam Pecararo occupied time out of the corner, and feathered a pass to Brien Diffley waiting on the left wing wall. His shot from an angle clipped off of a Florida stick and past goaltender Ken Appleby to open the scoring.

Florida tied the game early in the second period, and the initial call on the ice waved the goal off due to goaltender interference. After further review, the call on the ice was overturned, and the tying goal from Michael Huntebrinker stood.

Garlent's superb individual effort capped off Florida's scoring at the 2:58 mark of the third period.

The loss snapped a streak of back-to-back wins for the Swamp Rabbits.

The Swamp Rabbits quickly turn around to take on the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:00 p.m. Catch the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network or on ECHL.TV.

