Railers Strikeout in 5-2 Loss on WooSox Night

March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC(19-35-4-0, 42pts) played their only home game of the weekend and fell 5-2 to the Reading Royals (35-16-5-1, 76pts) on WooSox Night in front of 7,081 fans at the DCU Center on Saturday night. The travel to Portland, ME Sunday, March 8th to take on the Mariners at 3pm.

The Railers surrendered three goals in the opening 7:53 of the second period, a period where they allowed four goals, two of which came on the power-play. Former Railer Frank DiChiara (1-0-1) potted another goal against his former club while Felix Sandstrom made 22 saves in net for the win. Worcester got goals from Shane Walsh (1-0-1) and Lincoln Griffin (1-0-0) while Evan Buitenhuis made 23 saves in net for the loss.

Midway through the opening period Shane Walsh (13th) scored a greasy goal tucking the puck of the left pad of Felix Sandstrom from the near side post that inched across the goal line by a couple of inches to give Worcester a 1-0 lead at 10:04. The Railers led 1-0 through 20 minutes of play and outshot Reading 6-5.

Thomas Ebbing (10th) started the scoring in the second at 2:48 to tie the game at 1-1 and then on the power-play Frank DiChiara (22nd) from his usual spot handed Reading a 2-1 advantage 4:03 into the stanza. Back to work on the power-play Brayden Low (18th) converted at 7:53 to increase the Royals lead to 3-1. Trevor Gooch (12th) sent a wrister from the left circle over the far shoulder of Evan Buitenhuis that found the back of the net. The goal was reviewed, and it stood as a good goal giving Reading a 4-1 lead at 16:39. The Royals took a 4-1 lead into the dressing room through 40 minutes of play as Worcester was held to just five shots in the middle period.

Lincoln Griffin (3rd) provided some life for Worcester after banging home a rebound on the near post after an initial point shot from Ivan Chukarov which put Worcester down just 4-2 at 9:55 of the third period. Garrett Cecere (3rd) put the icing on the cake with an empty net tally at 17:32 to hand Reading a 5-2 victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Eric Knodel (0-1-1) 2nd star: Lincoln Griffin (1-0-1, +1) 1st star: Thomas Ebbing (1-1-2).... final shots were 28-24 in favor of Reading .... Felix Sandstrom (12-11-1) made 22 saves on 24 shots for Reading.... Evan Buitenhuis (12-19-1) made 23 saves on 37 shots for Worcester while Ian Milosz served as the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Reading went 2-for-4...., JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (IR), Yanick Turcotte (IR), Tanner Pond (IR), Connor Doherty, and Jack Macnee did not dress for Worcester.... Nic Pierog, Ben Thomson, Arnaud Durandeau, and Linus Soderstrom are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Bo Brauer was traded to Rapid City on Thursday while Cody Payne was traded to Indy.... Billy Vizzo and Nick DeVito signed ECHL contracts with Worcester on Wednesday.... Billy Vizzo made his pro debut and wore number 17 and finished with three shots.... Nick DeVito made his pro debut and wore number 21 and recorded an assist.... Justin Murray has now played in 49 straight games.... Lenny DiNardo signed autographs and met with fans prior to the game.... The 2013 World Series Trophy was in the building.... Reading clinched a playoff spot with the win.... Worcester has 13 games left on the regular season seven of which are at the DCU Center.... The Railers are now 16-15-1-0 all-time vs. the Royals and 9-6-1-0 at the DCU Center.

What's on tap - Busy Week Ahead!

The Railers are in Glens Falls, NY on Tuesday for a 7pm battle vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Coverage will begin 30 minutes before puck drop on 98.9FM NASH Icon or watch online at www.ECHLTV.com.

On Friday, March 13 the Railers host the Maine Mariners at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday on 80's Night presented by 104.5 WXLO. Local musician Cara Brindisi will perform before the game and during intermissions while fans can enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights!

The Railers travel back to Portland to play the Mariners on Saturday, March 14 at 7pm before returning home on Sunday, March 15 to host the Norfolk Admirals at 3pm. The first 2,500 fans will receive a team photo presented by Jimmy John's and there will be a full team post game autograph signing on the ice. Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack which include four tickets and four beverages (beer/soda) for just $60!

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

