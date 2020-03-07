Rush Defeats Grizzlies 5-4 in Overtime

Rapid City, South Dakota - Rapid City Rush overcame a 4-2 third deficit to tie up the game with 43 seconds left in regulation. In overtime Darian Romanko scored on a one timer 40 seconds in to give the Rush a 5-4 victory over the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Grizzlies scored 54 seconds into the game as Jack Jenkins scored his 7th of the year. Yuri Terao made it 2-0 as he scored from the right circle 3:26 in. Rush switched goalies at that point, replacing Tyler Parks with Gordon Defiel. Utah made it 3-0 on the power play 15:16 in as Joe Wegwerth got a great pass from Ty Lewis. Rush's Peter Quenneville scored shorthanded to make it 3-1 late in the first. Utah led 3-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second period Rapid City scored the only goal of the period as Tyler Coulter cut into the Utah lead 15:33 in. Utah led 3-2 after 2 periods.

Eric Williams scored from the right point 4:44 into the third to extend the lead. Rush got back in the game with Brennan Saulnier's 22nd goal of the year with 5:07 left in the third. Rush pulled their goaltender with 1:27 left in the third. They tied the game as Coulter scored with a bunch of traffic in front of the net with 43 seconds left.

In overtime Saulnier delivered a centering pass to Darian Romanko, who scored his 7th goal of the year to give the Rush the extra standings point. Rapid City is now tied with Tulsa for 4th place in the Mountain division with 64 points. Grizzlies record goes to 33-17-7-4 and are in 3rd place with 77 points, 2 behind Idaho, who defeated South Carolina 4-1 on Friday night.

Same two teams battle at Rapid City on Saturday night. 7 pm face-off. Utah is 4-2-2-2 vs Rapid City this season. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is March 13th-15th vs Allen. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars.

1. Darian Romanko (RC) - GWG 40 seconds into overtime.

2. Tyler Coulter (RC) - 2 goals, +2. 6 shots.

3. Brennan Saulnier (RC) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +1.

