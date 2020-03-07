Patrick McCarron Returned from Loan to AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins

March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Everblades defenseman Patrick McCarron

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades defenseman Patrick McCarron(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - Defenseman Patrick McCarron has been returned from his loan to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, the Everblades announced on Saturday.

Additionally, defenseman Derek Sheppard has been recalled from his loan to the Everblades by the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, McCarron has played in 123 games for the Everblades over the last two seasons and has tabbed three goals and 17 assists in 53 games this year. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound right defenseman has tabbed 66 points (14g, 52a) in 177 career ECHL games. McCarron has also played in five career AHL contests - all of which have come with Grand Rapids. Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons at Cornell University from 2013-17 and racked up 50 points (12g, 38a) in 123 career games with the Big Red.

Sheppard has registered three points (2g, 1a) in 23 games with Charlotte this season. The Ajax, Ontario, native has three points (3a) in four games with Florida this year and owns 50 points (18g, 32a) and 11 multi-point games in 71 career ECHL contests. Last season, Sheppard totaled 40 points (14g, 26a) and nine multi-point games and tied for the 'Blades lead with six power-play goals in 57 games. At the end of the season, Sheppard was named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie and All-ECHL Second Teams. Before turning pro, Sheppard played four seasons at York University in Toronto, Ontario, from 2014-18. He tallied 100 points (33g, 67a) in 111 career games.

The Everblades finish out a three-game week with a Saturday night matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

Images from this story



Florida Everblades defenseman Patrick McCarron

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.