Thunder Sunk by Third Period Surge in St. John's

March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Adirondack Thunder gave up two goals in the third period on Saturday night as they fell to the Newfoundland Growlers 6-3 at Mile One Centre. Robbie Payne, Ara Nazarian and Jake Linhart all scored for the Thunder as they have now lost four games in a row.

49 seconds in Brady Ferguson lit the lamp for the Growlers, giving them an early 1-0 advantage. The Thunder recovered and tied the game at the 13:37 mark on a 2-on-1 led by Ryan Walker. Walker dished the puck to Jake Linhart who converted for his fifth of the season.

Just 1:01 later, Newfoundland responded. Zach O'Brien's wrap-around effort regained the lead for the Growlers. The defending Kelly Cup Champions added two more goals in the first period (Marcus Power at 16:13 and Justin Brazeau at 18:52) to lead 4-1 after the first twenty minutes.

Eamon McAdam replaced Evan Cormier in net to begin the middle frame. Cormier made 14 saves on 18 shots in the opening period.

The Thunder battled back for two goals in the second period. Ara Nazarian converted on a one-timer from the right circle off a rebound for his 12th of the year at 8:09. Matt Salhany and Robbie Payne picked up the helpers.

Adirondack struck again at 10:32 thanks to a wrist shot by Payne. Casey Pierro-Zabotel set him up at the near circle and forced the puck through Angus Redmond for his 12th of the season to pull the Thunder within one. The goal was Payne's first since his return from a hand injury on January 15th.

In the third period, Newfoundland found two goals to gain some insurance. O'Brien scored on the powerplay for his second of the game to give Newfoundland a two-goal lead. The Growlers added another goal on a Dylan Vander Esch redirection to make it 6-3.

Adirondack went 0-for-5 on the powerplay and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill while being outshot 38-25 in the losing effort.

Up Next

The Thunder head back home to take on the Worcester Railers on Tuesday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Puck drop is schedule for 7:00pm.

