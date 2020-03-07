Soderlund Reassigned to the IceHogs

March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that forward Tim SÃ¶derlund has been reassigned from the Indy Fuel to the IceHogs.

SÃ¶derlund, 22, joins the Fuel after spending the first half of the season with the IceHogs. Skating in six games for the Fuel, SÃ¶derlund registered two goals and four assists, including a four point game against the Wheeling Nailers on Thursday night. In 29 games for the IceHogs this season, SÃ¶derlund has tallied one goal, two assists and 14 penalty minutes.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft (112th overall), SÃ¶derlund split the 2018-19 season with FrÃ¶lunda HC and SkellefteÃ¥ AIK in the SHL (Sweden). Playing in 48 games in the SHL last season, he tallied six goals and eight assists.

