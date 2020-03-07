Growlers Double up the Thunder 6-3

The Newfoundland Growlers broke out the brooms Saturday night as they completed a three-game sweep against the Adirondack Thunder with a 6-3 victory Saturday night at Mile One Centre before a near sell-out crowd of 6,000 fans.

The puck was barely dropped when Brady Ferguson re-directed a fortuitous bounce behind Evan Cormier for his 23rd of the season just 49 seconds in for a 1-0 Growlers lead.

Jake Linhart struck for the Thunder with 6:23 to play in the opening period after capitalizing on a two-on-one rush and wristing a shot behind Angus Redmond, but then the Growlers opened the floodgates as they received goals off the sticks of Zach O'Brien, Marcus Power and Justin Brazeau, with his team-leading 27th of the season, in the final 5:22 of the first period for a 4-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes of play.

Adirondack cut the deficit to two when Aza Nazarian one-timed a shot in the back of the Growlers net at the 8:09 mark of the middle frame, and just 2:23 later Robbie Payne beat Redmond five-hole making it a 4-3 game. Giorgio Estephan looked to have scored his first goal since being assigned to the Growlers after a lengthy stint with the Toronto Marlies while on a breakaway, but was robbed by the glove of Eamon McAdam who replaced Evan Cormier between the Thunder pipes in the second period to keep the 4-3 score through two periods.

Zach O'Brien re-stored the two-goal lead at 7:58 of the third period after deking out McAdam and firing it home on his second attempt for his second of the night, and Dylan Vander Esch re-directed a James Melindy point blast 2:47 later for his eighth of the season making it a 6-3 game which held as the final score.

Quick Hits

Giorgio Estephan extended his point streak to six games

Trent Bourque has an assist in three straight games

The three stars were 3 - C. Conrad (NFL), 2 - J. Brazeau (NFL) and 1 - Z. O'Brien (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers hit the road for a three-game road trip beginning Tuesday night at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario for an All-Canadian matchup versus the Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop is 8:45 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game online at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Adirondack Thunder (22-27-8-5) at Newfoundland Growlers (41-17-0-1)

Saturday, March 7th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st NFL 0:49 B. Ferguson (23) T. Bourque, Z. O'Brien V 2 3 8 9 91 H 10 18 22 29 38

1 - 1 2 1st ADK 13:37 J. Linhart (5) R. Walker, J. Edwardh V 4 7 9 15 25 H 4 8 9 17 39

1 - 2 3 1st NFL 14:35 Z. O'Brien (21) B. Ferguson, G. Estephan V 3 8 18 22 23 H 10 18 22 29 38

1 - 3 4 1st NFL 15:53 M. Power (24) R. Powers V 5 9 15 21 91 H 9 17 39 43 48

1 - 4 5 1st NFL 18:52 J. Brazeau (27) M. Power, C. Conrad V 3 8 18 22 23 H 9 17 39 43 48

2 - 4 6 2nd ADK 8:09 A. Nazarian (12) M. Salhany, R. Payne V 2 18 21 22 23 H 4 14 18 27 45

3 - 4 7 2nd ADK 10:32 R. Payne (12) C. Pierro-Zabotel V 5 18 21 22 23 H 14 15 18 27 38

3 - 5 8 3rd NFL 7:58 Z. O'Brien (22) T. Bradley, J. Brazeau PP V 2 3 8 25 H 9 10 14 17 48

3 - 6 9 3rd NFL 10:45 D. Vander Esch (8) J. Melindy, C. Conrad V 2 3 8 9 91 H 9 18 39 43 45

