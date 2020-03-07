Game Preview: Gladiators at IceMen, March 7, 2020

March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Atlanta Gladiators vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #28

Referee: Casey Terreri (#14) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Tarrington Wyonzek (#88)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHl.TV

Tickets available at arena box office, or ONLINE

About Tonight's Game: Jacksonville continues their homestand this evening in a key South Division match-up with the Atlanta Gladiators. The Icemen are coming off a big overtime win last night against the Florida Everblades. Tonight Jacksonville will square off with one of the hottest teams in the league. The Gladiators are 8-0-0-1 in their last nine games and have quickly propelled up the division standings, holding the fourth spot with (61 pts). The Icemen are nine points behind Atlanta, but have two games in hand on the Gladiators. In addition, tonight marks the first of five remaining head-to-head match-ups between the two clubs, which further magnifies the importance of tonight's contest.

Series History: Jacksonville leads the season series 4-3-0, while Atlanta leads the All-Time Series 15-10-3-0.

About the Icemen: Mike Hedden continued his torrid scoring pace last night, netting two goals. Hedden has recorded nine goals in the last ten games and leads the Icemen in scoring against Atlanta this season with ten points (2g, 8a).... Last night the Icemen improved to 17-0-1 when leading after two periods and have now won their last four games decided in overtime....Jacksonville's power play remains in the top 10, currently ranked ninth at 20.5-percent.

About the Gladiators: Forward Nick Bligh remains a thorn in the side of the Icemen. Bligh leads the Gladiators in scoring against Jacksonville this season with seven points (4g, 3a), and has amassed 20 points (13g, 7a) in his last 15 meetings with Jacksonville dating back to last season....Veteran forward Alex Nesbitt is currently riding a four-game point streak and has posted nine points (2g, 7a) during this stretch.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight is Nickelodeon Night! The Icemen will wear special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle jerseys!

Sunday, March 8, vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m. - It's Publix Family Funday game and Pucks & Paws! The Icemen will wear the popular Publix "Pub Sub" jerseys. In addition, fans can bring their dog to the game for Pucks & Paws presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.