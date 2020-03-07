Wichita Opens Weekend Set vs. KC with 4-1 Win
March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita jumped out a four-goal lead and never looked back in a 4-1 win on Saturday night over Kansas City at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Stefan Fournier, Jason Salvaggio, Jay Dickman, Peter Crinella and Billy Exell each had two points while Dylan Wells stopped 35 shots he faced. The Thunder moves back into sixth place with the victory, one point ahead of the Mavericks.
Wichita jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Salvaggio and Crinella. Salvaggio scored at 15:16 on the power play with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot. At 18:53, Crinella put home a rebound off a shot from Jay Dickman and made it 2-0.
Just 33 seconds into the second, Crinella found Dickman cutting to the left post and he buried his first in a Thunder uniform to make it 3-0. Wichita added to the lead at 7:20 with its second power play tally of the evening. Fournier cut to the net up the left wing, got to the crease and popped it through Schneider. The play was reviewed by the officials, but the goal would stand.
Mason Morelli broke up the shutout bid for Wells with a power play goal at 15:27. He whistled a wrist shot from the left circle over the short-side shoulder of Wells to make it 4-1. Despite being outshot 20-8 in the third, Wichita skated away with the victory.
Wichita scored two power play goals for the second game in a row and has two or more power play tallies in three of the last four games. Fournier notched his 100th ECHL point and had an assist. Salvaggio has goals in three-straight, goals in four of his last five and power play markers in back-to-back games. Exell had a pair of helpers to extend his point-streak to four games.
Wichita remains in Kansas City tomorrow afternoon for a 4:05 p.m. tilt against the Mavericks.
Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
