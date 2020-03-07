ECHL Transactions - March 7
March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 7, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Jake Hamilton, D
Orlando:
Zane Schartz, D
J.M. Piotrowski, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Greenville:
Hayden Hawkey, G from Kansas City
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jared VanWormer, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on reserve
Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve [3/6]
Atlanta:
Add Thomas Frazee, F activated from reserve
Delete Charles Barber, D placed on reserve
Delete Seth Swenson, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Patrick McCarron, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Derek Sheppard, D recalled by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Will Petschenig, D activated from reserve
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve
Add Stefanos Lekkas, G signed contract, added to active roster [3/6]
Greenville:
Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Idaho:
Add Max Coatta, F activated from reserve
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cody Payne, F added to active roster
Delete Tim Soderlund, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve [3/6]
Jacksonville:
Add Alex Kromm, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Shapiro, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/29)
Kalamazoo:
Add Reid Sturos, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chad McDonald, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Dylan Fitze, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Justin Woods, D returned from loan to Laval
Delete Matt Schmalz, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Austin McEneny, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Scott Savage, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Callum Hofford, D signed ATO, added to active roster [3/6]
Rapid City:
Add Mark Auk, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Bo Brauer, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Reading:
Add Matthew Strome, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Christian Horn, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
