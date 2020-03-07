ECHL Transactions - March 7

March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 7, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Jake Hamilton, D

Orlando:

Zane Schartz, D

J.M. Piotrowski, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Hayden Hawkey, G from Kansas City

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jared VanWormer, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on reserve

Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve [3/6]

Atlanta:

Add Thomas Frazee, F activated from reserve

Delete Charles Barber, D placed on reserve

Delete Seth Swenson, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Patrick McCarron, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Derek Sheppard, D recalled by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Will Petschenig, D activated from reserve

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G signed contract, added to active roster [3/6]

Greenville:

Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Idaho:

Add Max Coatta, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cody Payne, F added to active roster

Delete Tim Soderlund, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve [3/6]

Jacksonville:

Add Alex Kromm, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Shapiro, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/29)

Kalamazoo:

Add Reid Sturos, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chad McDonald, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Dylan Fitze, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Justin Woods, D returned from loan to Laval

Delete Matt Schmalz, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Austin McEneny, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Scott Savage, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Callum Hofford, D signed ATO, added to active roster [3/6]

Rapid City:

Add Mark Auk, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Bo Brauer, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Reading:

Add Matthew Strome, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Christian Horn, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.