Oilers Double up Americans in Road Win

March 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





ALLEN, TX - Tulsa bounced back on the week's rubber match, defeating the Allen Americans 4-2 at the Allen Event Center on Saturday.

Charlie Sampair's 20th of the season put the Oilers up 1-0 early in the game. After a flurry of chances, the Americans couldn't clear the front of the net, allowing Sampair to spin and beat Andrew Shortridge 3:40 into the game.

Tulsa found the lone goal of the period again in the second frame. It was Brent Gates Jr, 6:51 into the middle frame who brought the score to 2-0. Miles Liberati cranked one from the blue line, and Gates stuffed it home from the lip of the crease on the power play. Olle Erikssson Ek stopped all nine shots he faced for the second-straight period.

The final 20 minutes saw twice the amount of the goals as the first 40 minutes. Olivier Archambault tipped one past Eriksson Ek 9:32 into the final frame to put Allen on the board for the first time on the night. The goal was the forward's 18th of the season and came on a five-on-three power play. Jared VanWormer tied things 2-2, 22 seconds later, finding the back of the net on the same power play. Neither team would break the deadlock until the 16:44 mark of the period, when Steven Ruggiero netted the eventual game-winning goal. Adam Pleskach, who leads the league in shots, laid off a pass to Ruggiero who ripped it in stride toward the net, beating Shortridge thanks to a tip off an Allen player. Sampair iced the game with an empty-net goal with 44 seconds left, ending the game at 4-2

The Oilers play three games this coming week, all against Kansas City. Friday Night will be at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for a 7:05 p.m. The Oilers return home on Saturday, hosting the Mavericks on Alzheimer's awareness Night at the BOK Center. The jerseys will be auctioned off in the ONEOK club after Saturday's game. Tulsa then returns to Independence to face the Mavericks for a 4:05 Sunday game in Missouri.

