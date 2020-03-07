ECHL Statement Regarding Scheduled Kelly Cup Appearance

BOISE, Idaho - The ECHL has issued a statement regarding the schedule appearance of the Patrick J. Kelly Cup tonight at CenturyLink Arena when the Idaho Steelheads face the South Carolina Stingrays:

"Steelheads fans,

Due to transportation issues, the Kelly Cup was not able to arrive in Boise for tonight's appearance. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The Steelheads and Stingrays finish their three-game weekend tonight at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

