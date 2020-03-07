Rays Drop Physical Affair in Boise

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (36-17-3-4) scored four unanswered goals to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays (43-13-3-1) in the second clash of the teams' three-game series Friday night by a score of 4-1 at CenturyLink Arena.

Defenseman Jesse Lees scored the only tally of the night for the Rays in the first frame, while goaltender Parker Milner stopped 29 shots in a losing effort.

The contest featured a physical end to the second period, with a total of eight fighting majors and 60 penalty minutes all assessed as the buzzer sounded to complete the middle stanza. In total, the two teams combined for 21 infractions and 74 penalty minutes during the game.

Lees got South Carolina ahead 1-0 at 10:53 of the first, netting his second pro goal on a rush into the offensive zone with assists by forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Cole Ully.

But before the end of the period the Steelheads evened the game at 1-1 1on a goal by Jonathan Charbonneau at 17:32.

Idaho took control in the second, scoring twice to take a commanding 3-1 lead. First, A.J. White put the home team in front for the first time at 11:51 before Brett Supinski extended the lead with just three seconds to go in the period.

The final face-off of the frame saw all 10 players on the ice get involved in a brawl, which resulted in the aforementioned penalties.

The Rays were unable to get any closer in the third, and Anthony Nellis put a cap on the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final minute at 19:17 to seal the game.

Idaho outshot the Stingrays 33-30 in the game and scored the only man-advantage goal of the night, finishing 1-for-6 on the power play. South Carolina ended at 0-for-3 on the PP. Steelheads' goaltender Tomas Sholl stopped 29 shots to claim the victory.

NEXT GAME

South Carolina and Idaho conclude their series on Saturday night at the CenturyLink Arena at 9:10 p.m. EST.

