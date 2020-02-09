Tucson Ends Ontario's Streak
February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign saw their six-game winning streak, and eight-game point streak, come to an end with a 5-1 loss against the Tucson Roadrunners. Ontario got a goal from Austin Strand, and 37 saves from goaltender Matthew Villalta in defeat.
Date: February 8, 2020
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC28BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC28Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC28PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (23-19-4-1)
TUC Record: (29-14-1-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 1 -- 1
TUC 1 3 1 -- 5
Shots PP
ONT 22 0/3
TUC 42 2/9
Three Stars -
1. Brayden Burke (TUC)
2. Hudson Fasching (TUC)
3. Michael Chaput (TUC)
W: Tyler Parks (2-1-0)
L: Matthew Villalta (6-4-1)
Next Game: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 vs. Bakersfield - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
