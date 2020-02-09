Tucson Ends Ontario's Streak

The Ontario Reign saw their six-game winning streak, and eight-game point streak, come to an end with a 5-1 loss against the Tucson Roadrunners. Ontario got a goal from Austin Strand, and 37 saves from goaltender Matthew Villalta in defeat.

Date: February 8, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

ONT Record: (23-19-4-1)

TUC Record: (29-14-1-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 1 -- 1

TUC 1 3 1 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 22 0/3

TUC 42 2/9

Three Stars -

1. Brayden Burke (TUC)

2. Hudson Fasching (TUC)

3. Michael Chaput (TUC)

W: Tyler Parks (2-1-0)

L: Matthew Villalta (6-4-1)

Next Game: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 vs. Bakersfield - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

