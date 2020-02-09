Marlies Close out 3 in 3 Weekend Today against Laval

February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies close out their three in three weekend today, playing host to the Laval Rocket to wrap up a trio of divisional matchups.

Toronto picked up a much needed win on home ice yesterday, blanking the visiting Rochester Americans 4-0 to move back within two points of a playoff spot.Mason Marchment continues to be hot with five goals through his last two games. He is the first Marlie to score five consecutive goals. Marchment has 14 points (10 goals, 4 assists) through 21 games. Joseph Woll earned his second career shutout in a 38-save effort, restoring some confidence in himself and the team as a whole. "I think it was big for me but I think it was really huge for the team," said Woll following yesterday's game. "I think we've been on a little bit of a downward spiral lately so I think a big win like that against a good team is something we can really build on." The Marlies will be looking to carry that momentum over to today as they face another one of the teams they're chasing in the North Division standings.

The Rocket currently sit in fourth place in the North Division and they'll be looking to bounce back from a tough overtime loss in Belleville last night. This marks the fifth meeting between these division rivals this season, and they are neck and neck in their regular season series, each picking up a regulation win and extra time win to knot the series.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network and TSN 2. The game will also be streamed live in the Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

23-20-3-2 Overall Record 23-19-5-2

2-1-0-1 Head To Head 2-1-1-0

1-0-0-0 Streak 1-0-2-0

159 Goals For 144

158 Goals Against 151

21.5% Power Play Percentage 21.0%

77.0% Penalty Kill Percentage 80.3%

K. Agostino (21) Leading Goal Scorer C. Hudon (24)

P. Aberg (36) Leading Points Scorer J. Evans (34)

K. Kaskisuo (12) Wins Leader C. Primeau (12)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.