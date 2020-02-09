Lehigh Valley Recalls Steven Swavely from Reading

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Steven Swavely

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today they have recalled forward Steven Swavely from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Swavely, 28, has played in 12 games for the Phantoms this season after making his AHL season-debut on November 23. He has tallied two assists this year. He has also played in 29 games for the Royals this season, totaling eight goals and 18 assists for 26 points and a +9 rating. He has tallied points in three-straight games for Reading and has five points during that stretch.

A native of Reading, Pa., Swavely is in his fourth full season with the organization and played in a career-high 40 games for the Phantoms last season, tallying seven assists. He posted a career best, three-assist game on December 22, 2018, in a 6-1 victory in Hershey that helped him earn a one-year, AHL contract that he signed on January 2, 2019.

Swavely turned pro after four years at the University of Maine. He has totaled 124 points on 53 goals and 71 assists in 134 games for the Reading Royals. Swavely has played 105 total games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during parts of the last four seasons.

