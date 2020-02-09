Monsters Sign Forward Abbott Girduckis to PTO Contract

February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the team signed forward Abbott Girduckis to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In eight appearances for the Monsters this season, Girduckis posted a +3 rating and added 12-15-27 with two penalty minutes and an even rating in 34 appearances for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this year.

A 6'1", 190 lb. right-shooting native of Belleville, ON, Girduckis, 24, posted 15-17-32 with six penalty minutes and an even rating in 41 career ECHL appearances for Toledo this season and last year. In four NCAA seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) from 2015-19, Girduckis supplied 30-63-93 with 20 penalty minutes and a -12 rating. Girduckis helped RIT claim the 2016 AHA Conference Championship and wore the captain's "C" for the Tigers during his senior season.

Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.