Heat Topped by Wild Sunday, 7-4

DES MOINES, Iowa - In a game of runs, the Stockton Heat could not overcome a three-goal hole as the Iowa Wild hung on for a 7-4 win Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena. The Heat jumped out to a 2-0 run as Byron Froese and Alan Quine each lit the lamp, but Iowa rattled off five unanswered over the next nine minutes for a commanding 5-2 lead early in the second. The Heat showed their mettle with a pair of goals from Rinat Valiev and Luke Philp over a span of just 49 seconds later in the middle frame, but a shorthanded tally from Iowa's J.T. Brown, his third point of the evening, put a halt to the visitors' run before the second intermission. Brown (1g,2a) was joined by Gerald Mayhew (2g,2a), whose empty-netter was the lone goal of the third, to lead the attack for Iowa, while Froese, Quine and Austin Czarnik all posted two points in the game for Stockton.

GOALIES

W: Mat Robson (29 shots, 25 saves)

L: Artyom Zagidulin (15 shots, 11 saves)

ND: Jon Gillies (17 shots, 15 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - J.T. Brown (1g,2a), Second - Gerald Mayhew (2g,2a), Third - Brennan Menell (1g,1a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 29, IA - 33

Power Plays: STK - 1-5, IA - 2-3

- Byron Froese (4g,6a) and Alan Quine (3g,7a) extended their respective scoring streaks to six games with a goal and assist each in the first period.

- Austin Czarnik recorded a pair of assists in the game's opening frame, giving him points in three straight (4g,2a).

- Luke Philp and Froese each netted their 16th goal of the season, respectively, tying them with Buddy Robinson for Stockton's team lead.

- Rinat Valiev's goal was his second of the season, last lighting the lamp on January 3.

- The Heat dropped both games despite scoring first on the weekend after entering with a record of 16-1-2-2 in such games.

UP NEXT

The Heat will head to San Jose for a Wednesday tilt against the Barracuda before returning home for a three-games-in-four-days sprint at Stockton Arena starting Friday.

