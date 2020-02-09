Coyotes Assign Russo to Tucson

February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned defenseman Robbie Russo to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 26-year-old Russo has registered 2-12-14 and 25 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 games with the Roadrunners this season. The 6-foot, 198-pound native of Westmont, Illinois has recorded 29-127-156 and 217 PIM in 311 career AHL games with Grand Rapids and Tucson. He has also skated in 19 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings.

Russo was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2011 Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.