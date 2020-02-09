Coyotes Assign Russo to Tucson
February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned defenseman Robbie Russo to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 26-year-old Russo has registered 2-12-14 and 25 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 games with the Roadrunners this season. The 6-foot, 198-pound native of Westmont, Illinois has recorded 29-127-156 and 217 PIM in 311 career AHL games with Grand Rapids and Tucson. He has also skated in 19 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings.
Russo was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2011 Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2020
- Gulls Stay Streaking with 4-2 Win over Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Assign Russo to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Rally Cut Short in San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Fights for 7-4 Victory against Stockton - Iowa Wild
- Marlies Hand Rocket 5-2 Loss - Laval Rocket
- Griffins Extinguish Stars, Move into Tie for Third - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Kevin Lohan to PTO - San Diego Gulls
- Stars Fall to Griffins 5-1 to Finish Three-Game Weekend - Texas Stars
- Heat Topped by Wild Sunday, 7-4 - Stockton Heat
- Hutton ends game with overtime winner on Sunday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Sweep Weekend, Top Phantoms 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- Swavely Scores Just Hours After Recall - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Earn One Point, Fall to Bridgeport Sound Tigers in Overtime, 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- Coyotes Assign Russo to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Recall F Jake Horton from Greenville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Stopped by the Devils, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Senn, Devils Shutout Monsters, 4-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura, Guhle; Reassign Sherwood to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Lehigh Valley Recalls Steven Swavely from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Heat Look for Weekend Split at Iowa - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Close out 3 in 3 Weekend Today against Laval - Toronto Marlies
- Aquin Reassigned to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Sign Forward Abbott Girduckis to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Get Back To Winning Ways In Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Ends Ontario's Streak - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.