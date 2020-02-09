Monsters Stopped by the Devils, 4-0

Cleveland Monsters left wing Jakob Lilja vs. the Binghamton Devils

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Binghamton Devils 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 22-23-2-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 48 points.

Binghamton's Brett Seney scored the only goal of the opening period at 16:17 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. Nick Merkley doubled the lead for the Devils after his marker at 4:19 of the middle frame followed by Josh Jacobs scoring during a four-on-four opportunity to bring the visitor's lead to 3-0 after 40 minutes. Binghamton finished the third period with a tally from Egor Sharangovich at 2:51 moving the final score to 4-0.

Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 38 saves in defeat while Binghamton's Gilles Senn stopped 22 pucks in victory.

The Monsters finish off their homestand with a visit from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 0 - - 0

BNG 1 2 1 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 22 0/2 3/3 11 min / 4 inf

BNG 42 0/3 2/2 9 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen L 38 4 10-13-2

BNG Senn W 22 0 11-7-2

Cleveland Record: 22-23-2-2, 8th North Division

Binghamton Record: 22-22-4-0, 7th North Division

