Monsters Stopped by the Devils, 4-0
February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Binghamton Devils 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 22-23-2-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 48 points.
Binghamton's Brett Seney scored the only goal of the opening period at 16:17 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. Nick Merkley doubled the lead for the Devils after his marker at 4:19 of the middle frame followed by Josh Jacobs scoring during a four-on-four opportunity to bring the visitor's lead to 3-0 after 40 minutes. Binghamton finished the third period with a tally from Egor Sharangovich at 2:51 moving the final score to 4-0.
Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 38 saves in defeat while Binghamton's Gilles Senn stopped 22 pucks in victory.
The Monsters finish off their homestand with a visit from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
BNG 1 2 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 22 0/2 3/3 11 min / 4 inf
BNG 42 0/3 2/2 9 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen L 38 4 10-13-2
BNG Senn W 22 0 11-7-2
Cleveland Record: 22-23-2-2, 8th North Division
Binghamton Record: 22-22-4-0, 7th North Division
Cleveland Monsters left wing Jakob Lilja vs. the Binghamton Devils
