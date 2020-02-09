T-Birds Recall F Jake Horton from Greenville

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jake Horton(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Sunday that they have recalled forward Jake Horton from his loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Horton, 25, is in his second pro season following a four-year collegiate career at Harvard University. In 40 games with Greenville this season, Horton has scored seven goals and added 13 assists for 20 points. In 71 career AHL games with Springfield, the Oakdale, Minn. native has eight goals and nine assists for 17 points and a +8 rating.

ï»¿The T-Birds wrap up the five-game road trip as they fly to Charlotte for a pair of matchups with the Checkers on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 (6:00 p.m.) and Feb. 16 (1:00 p.m.).

