Aquin Reassigned to Cincinnati
February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that forward Pascal Aquin has been reassigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
Check out the Rochester Americans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2020
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura, Guhle; Reassign Sherwood to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Lehigh Valley Recalls Steven Swavely from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Heat Look for Weekend Split at Iowa - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Close out 3 in 3 Weekend Today against Laval - Toronto Marlies
- Aquin Reassigned to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Sign Forward Abbott Girduckis to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Get Back To Winning Ways In Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Ends Ontario's Streak - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Aquin Reassigned to Cincinnati
- Amerks Blanked by Marlies
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Win Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Crunch
- Amerks Renew Partnership with Seneca Park Zoo Society for "Defend the Ice Month"