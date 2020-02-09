American Hockey League Announces Suspension
February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Cleveland Monsters forward Derek Barach has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Binghamton on Feb. 7.
Barach will miss Cleveland's game today (Feb. 9) vs. Binghamton.
