P-Bruins Earn One Point, Fall to Bridgeport Sound Tigers in Overtime, 2-1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Zach Senyshyn scored the lone goal for Providence on Sunday afternoon as the P-Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 2-1, in overtime. Dan Vladar got the start in goal for Providence and recorded 25 saves on 27 shots.

Brendan Woods and Brendan Gaunce each collected an assist on Senyshyn's goal. Providence outshot Bridgeport, 36-27.

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

BRIDGEPORT 1 0 0 1 2

PROVIDENCE 1 0 0 0 1

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I thought we were okay. I thought we generated, but we just couldn't score. We need to score and that's the bottom line. Our power play needs to score and we need to bury some of these chances we get it or we're going to make it really hard on ourselves.

"There's a bunch of guys in the room that expect more out of themselves and we expect more out of them as well. We're in the process of trying to find the right combinations and the right ways to get it out of them."

BRENDAN WOODS - ONE ASSIST

"It can be hard to stay positive when you're in a slump like this, but it's not like we aren't in these close games. We just have to find a way to win at this time of year if you want to play into April and May. We've got to find a way to do it.

"We have a ton of young, promising talent. We're in a bit of a slump. Teams go through it and we've got to find a way to stop the bleeding. I have no doubt that we can get back to winning again. I have all the faith in this group and I think we have a team that can go very far. We just have to work together as a group and string some wins together here."

STATS

- With his first period tally tonight, Zach Senyshyn has now registered four goals on the season.

- Brendan Woods recorded a point for the second consecutive game after scoring a goal on Saturday night. He now has 17 points on the year, matching his total from last season in 15 less games.

- Brendan Gaunce recorded an assist for the second time in the last three games. He now has 24 points on the season (11G, 13A).

NEXT GAME

The P-Bruins will remain in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, February 14 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05p.m. ET.

