Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura, Guhle; Reassign Sherwood to San Diego

February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defensemen Josh Mahura and Brendan Guhle from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have reassigned right wing Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego.

Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), owns 1-3=4 points and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 11 games with the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has collected 2-7=9 points and six PIM in 28 career NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman began 2019-20 in the AHL and earned 3-10=13 points with a +6 rating in 31 games with San Diego. At the time of his recall, Mahura ranked second among Gulls defensemen in shots on goal (63), tied for second in points, third in assists, points-per-game (0.42) and plus/minus, and tied for third in goals.

Guhle, 22 (7/29/97), has collected 1-3=4 points with eight PIM in 18 games with the Ducks this season. Acquired from Buffalo with a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft in exchange for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle owns 1-9=10 points with 22 PIM in 47 career NHL games with the Ducks and Sabres. Guhle, who was selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, posted 4-8=12 points with a +10 rating and 16 PIM in 24 games with the Gulls. The 6-2, 197-pound defenseman co-led Gulls defensemen in plus/minus, ranked second in goals and points-per-game (0.50), and third in shots (50) prior to his recall.

Sherwood, 24 (3/31/95), owns 6-6=12 points with a +1 rating and eight PIM in 50 NHL games with the Ducks. Signed as a free agent Mar. 19, 2018, Sherwood has recorded 14-7=21 points with a +4 rating and six PIM in 30 contests with San Diego this season. The 6-0, 194-pound forward returns to the Gulls co-leading the club in shorthanded goals (3), while ranking second in goals.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.