Gulls Stay Streaking with 4-2 Win over Bakersfield

February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls extended their season-high point streak to seven games and won their third straight contest with a 4-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego (5-0-2-0). The Gulls also have points in 12 of their last 13 games (10-1-2-0) and 16 of the last 20 overall (12-4-3-1). In the last 12 contests, the Gulls have scored four-or-more goals on 10 occasions while outscoring opponents 51-32 (4.3 goals-per game).

Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves to push his win streak to five games while posting a 2.20 goals-against average (GAA) and .943 save percentage (SV%). He is also 8-0-1 his last nine starts with a 2.42 GAA and .933 SV%. He's also a perfect 4-0-0 his last four home starts.

Chris Mueller scored for the third straight game (3-0=3) and his fourth the last five games (4-0=4) to open the scoring with 4:16 left in the first period. He now has five goals for San Diego and 16 on the season (16-15=31).

Jack Kopacka recorded his third multi-point game this season with a goal and assist (1-1=2). He also has 1-2=3 points his last four contests.

Daniel Sprong netted his 10th goal at 10:25 of the middle frame to mark 3-5=8 points his last nine games and 6-9=15 points his last 16 games.

Alex Broadhurst scored his sixth goal at 7:31 of the second period, his first goal the last nine contests.

Blake Pietila tallied an assist for points in four straight games (2-3=5) and 2-5=7 points his last six contests. Chase De Leo earned his 20th point (8-12=20) to push his point total to six his last five games (1-5=6).

Justin Kloos has points in back-to-back games (1-2=3) following an assist tonight, and now has 1-3=4 points his last five games. Andrew Poturalski added his third point his last four games (1-2=3) and fifth his last six appearances (1-3=4).

Simon Benoit pushed his point streak to a career high three games with an assist (1-2=3). Corey Tropp posted an assist in his second straight appearance, his eight helper of 2019-20.

Ryan Johnston appeared in his 100th career AHL contest tonight.

San Diego will embark on a three-game road trip beginning with a back-to-back matchup against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Feb. 14 (5 p.m. PT) and Saturday, Feb. 15 (4 p.m. PT). The road trip will conclude at the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena on Monday, Feb. 17 (1 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Alex Broadhurst

On the three second-period goals

When all lines are contributing like that, it's huge. Once you get one goal and the second one comes, it's kind of a rhythm and builds momentum and then obviously the third one comes. It's good when you're playing good hockey and pucks go in the net, and good things happen.

On Jack Kopacka's assist on his goal

I didn't have to do much, it was a pretty open net for me. I was just happy I didn't miss it. It was a great look from him, he had a fantastic night. He was moving his feet and doing all the right things. He was a big part of our line tonight.

On Anthony Stolarz

He's been our backbone for the whole year basically. Even at the start of the season, he's been standing on his head. We let up a lot of shots as of late, too. We let up like 30 or 40 shots a game and he's just been unbelievable for us. When they get in the net, they battle and they play hard for us. We're pumped that he's getting some wins and I think we're playing extra hard for him as well.

Anthony Stolarz

On his win streak

It's nice. Honestly, the boys are playing really well in front of me. We're selling out and blocking shots. We're kind of limiting the other team's grade-A chances. When we do that and focus on defensive first, it kind of carries our offense and gets us on a little bit of a roll and we're able to play our game.

On the team's recent success

It's great to be on the run that we are right now. It's exciting. Obviously, we know every point is crucial especially down the stretch, when you're playing a team who's behind in the standings. We don't want to get too high right now because we're playing a good team next week in Iowa. So, enjoy the day off tomorrow and get back to work on Tuesday.

On winning on home ice

It's huge. You look at the support that we get, the fans kind of rally us and get us going when there's a big hit, a big move like Kopacka tonight, getting a nice dish to [Broadhurst], or anything like that or a fight. Anything that gets our fans going, it's crucial for us.

On the tough start to the season and bouncing back

I definitely think we didn't count ourselves out. At 0-6, you put yourself in a little bit of a hole there, but at the end of the day, we knew we had the guys in the room who could lead us to a playoff spot. We just have to find our game and figure it out, and we did. Obviously, injuries and call ups early on so slowed that down a little bit. But, I think right now we have the guys here who are willing to work and put in the effort day in and day out. Obviously the results are showing.

On adjusting to call ups

It's just part of the game. Especially as a goalie myself on (Philadelphia), I used to get called up and down probably 15 to 20 times over my first four years. It's just something you have to deal with. Guys who aren't in the lineup have to keep themselves prepared and ready to go because you never know when you're going to just lose two defensemen like that and you're back in the lineup playing big minutes. I thought [Ryan Johnston] and [Hunter Drew] did a great job tonight. The other guys kind of picked up. Any time that you get the depth that we have, it's huge especially down the stretch.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the teams recent streaks

You lose your captain, as he wasn't feeling well today, and you just have guys fill in. It was a really complete win. We had a couple of call-ups on defense yesterday, so some guys did an admirable job filling in to those roles. A lot of different offense from different areas. We would have liked to have been a little tighter toward the end of the game, but they're a good team and they pushed back hard.

On Anthony Stolarz

We made a little rule at the end, he was the only guy allowed to shoot at the empty net. We gave him the opportunity, and it was a bit interesting that they knocked that puck out of the air. Would have been interesting to see if it would have worked its way into the net. As much as he has done for us on the defensive side, we were going to give him that opportunity on the offensive side. Stolarz has really been wonderful for us.

On guys having fun

It's not easy to have 26 or 27 guys, which means six or seven guys every night are unhappy. That's the nature of our business. Part of that, there's some internal competition that goes on. Winning cures a lot of things. You can hear a little hooting and hollering coming out of the locker room there and a lot of smiles so that's a good thing.

On players stepping in

We have practice every day and we made a statement that practice is always important for us. Whether we are trying to improve our overall individual games or to stay sharp when your time does come. It is not an easy job to do. I give these guys a lot of credit. They work hard, they have game and when we needed them. A game like tonight, they step in and play very well.

On taking advantage of home ice

I think our last two games have been fabulous crowds. We had a tough game against Tucson that we found a way to win. You can say these things, coach speak. Playing in front of your home crowd and in front of these enthusiastic fans makes it enjoyable. Not only to go and play in front of them, but get the win and to feel good about themselves and feel good about our team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.