Condors Rally Cut Short in San Diego
February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (20-22-5; 45pts) fell 4-2 to the San Diego Gulls (22-16-6; 50pts) on Sunday. C Brad Malone and C Ryan McLeod had the goals for the Condors while D Evan Bouchard notched an assist for eight points (8a) in eight games. LW Tyler Benson returned from Edmonton and had a primary assist.
FIRST PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: C Chris Mueller (16th) off a defensive zone turnover; Assist: De Leo; Time of goal: 15:44; SD leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 8, SD - 12
SECOND PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: C Alex Broadhurst (6th) off a low dish; Assists: Kopacka, Kloos; Time of goal: 7:31; SD leads, 2-0
GULLS GOAL: RW Daniel Sprong (10th) off a back wall bounce; Assists: Pietella, Poturalski; Time of goal: 10:25; SD leads, 3-0
GULLS GOAL: LW Jack Kopacka (7th) from the left-wing circle on a partial breakaway; Assists: Tropp, Benoit; Time of goal: 10:46; SD leads, 4-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (12th) tipped a shot from the left-wing half wall; Assists: Benson, Bouchard; Time of goal: 15:09; SD leads, 4-1
SHOTS: BAK - 12, SD - 10
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Ryan McLeod (5th) burst down the right-wing and backhanded a shot home; Assist: Manning; Time of goal: 14:56; SD leads, 4-2
SHOTS: BAK- 13, SD - 11
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Stolarz (SD) 2. Kopacka (SD) 3. Benoit (SD)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/4; SD - 0/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 33; SD - 33
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-13-3; 29/33); SD - Stolarz (18-10-4; 31/33)
D Evan Bouchard had an assists and has eight assists in his last eight games; he leads all AHL d-men in scoring since Jan. 1
LW Tyler Benson was reassigned to Bakersfield earlier in the day and played; he assisted on the team's first goal
C Colby Cave was recalled to Edmonton earlier in the day
Bakersfield is in Ontario Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Markus Granlund, Cooper Marody, Beau Starrett
CONDORS HOME NEXT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
